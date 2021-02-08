DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 26th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

DSL stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

