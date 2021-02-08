Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 2.5% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.21. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,804. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

