DragonVein (DVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $406,822.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $406,822.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

