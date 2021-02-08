DRDGOLD (DRD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD):

2/2/2021 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

2/2/2021 – DRDGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

1/22/2021 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

1/21/2021 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

1/20/2021 – DRDGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRD traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $10.91. 238,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 262,861 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

