DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:DRD traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,686. The firm has a market cap of $749.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

