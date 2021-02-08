Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.30 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.