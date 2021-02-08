Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Dropbox by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481,935 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dropbox by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 719,561 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $940,024. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

