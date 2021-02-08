DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Hits $90.18 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $90.18 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for approximately $87.17 or 0.00189105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,497,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,522 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

