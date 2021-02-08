Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Reduced by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

