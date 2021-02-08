Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10,100.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

