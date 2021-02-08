Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.89 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,092 shares of company stock worth $17,916,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

