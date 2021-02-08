Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $852.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $807.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.31, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $780.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

