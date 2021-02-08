Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

NYSE:STT opened at $74.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

