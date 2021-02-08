Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $459,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 281,818 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of KB Home by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after buying an additional 171,983 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

NYSE KBH opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

