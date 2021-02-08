Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of RUN opened at $75.08 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,877.47 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,298,124 shares of company stock valued at $87,853,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

