Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

