Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 25,275 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,275 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,907,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,831,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 291,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

