Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 668 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $589.73 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $592.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

