Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 28,878 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 324.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,381,000. Brightworth grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 26,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,983. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

