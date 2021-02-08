Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 186,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after buying an additional 2,768,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,035,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,499,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,831,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,805,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,350. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

