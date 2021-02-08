Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2,100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,516 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.