Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

