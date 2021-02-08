Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 427,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,145,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,792. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

