Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $357.18. 58,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

