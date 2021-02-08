Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $57.00 at JMP Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

Dynatrace stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

