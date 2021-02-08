Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) rose 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 647,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 601,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.04.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.