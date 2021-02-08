e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $574.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,987 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,688 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

