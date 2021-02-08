e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 360,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00. Insiders have sold a total of 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

