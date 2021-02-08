E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

EONGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.47. 62,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,226. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

