eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $169,078,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in eBay by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

