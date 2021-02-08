eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 109.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 221,129 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 392.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

