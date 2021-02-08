Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,871,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

