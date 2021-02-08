ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to $10.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.64.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

