EDC Blockchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $478,715.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $478,715.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,941.44 or 1.00078843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00064019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000211 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000206 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

