Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.62-2.82 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.62-2.82 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

