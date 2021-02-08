Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report $160,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $240,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.42 million, with estimates ranging from $15.28 million to $17.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $890,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOLO stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,702,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,421,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $697.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

