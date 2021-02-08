Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Cut by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 55,606 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 38,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $86.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

