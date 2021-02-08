Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $7.25 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $5.22. 390,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.