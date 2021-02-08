ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) traded up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.50. 3,585,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,024,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $82.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

