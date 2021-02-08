Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at CIBC

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

