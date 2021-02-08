Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.75. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.34.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,213. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

