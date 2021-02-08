EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,679. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

