Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $38.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

