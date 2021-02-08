Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.63 ($14.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GVC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. Entain PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11). The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,221.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 991.52.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

