Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.03 and last traded at $81.35. 713,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 426,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

