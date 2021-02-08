Equifax (EFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $178.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.70. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

