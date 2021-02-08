Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

EFX stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

