Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

