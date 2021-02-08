Ergo (ERG) Trading 109.7% Higher This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003822 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $47.12 million and $1.03 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 109.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,847.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.11 or 0.03863658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00365099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.10 or 0.01072123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.13 or 0.00431332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.82 or 0.00362221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.43 or 0.00217641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,422,750 coins and its circulating supply is 28,119,028 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.