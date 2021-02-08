Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $258.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.